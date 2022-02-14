May 7, 1940 ~ February 13, 2022

Robert L. Lane, Sr

Robert L. Lane, Sr., 82 of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away Feb. 13, 2022. Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Friday Feb. 18, 2022 at Lee’s Summit Cemetery.

Bob was born May 7, 1940 in Kansas City, MO. He was adopted at birth by Cecil and Ethel Lane.

He was proud to have grown up in Dog Patch, MO and he graduated from East High School in 1958. After high school he worked for Ford Motor Company until 1961 when he had the opportunity to go to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. and retired after 30 years as a Cable Repair Forman in Lee’s Summit, MO. He was also a proud member of the Army National Guard.

In his younger years he enjoyed the bars on 40 highway, drinking beer, shooting pool and a good fist fight once and a while. After retirement he love playing golf with his retired SWB friends.

He is survived by Joan Lane, son Bobby Lane and wife Betty; grandkids, Chris and Kelli Lane and Jeff and Krista Lane; great grand kids, Carolina, Chris Jr., Finley, Eva and Nash.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063