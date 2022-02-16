December 12, 1989 ~ February 11, 2022

Quade Emery Quesenberry, 32, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. He was born December 12, 1989 to Charles “Chuck” and Alice “Becky” (Warlick) Quesenberry in Kansas City, Missouri.

Quade worked as an Uber Driver in Kansas City and a snow ski instructor in Weston, Missouri and Keystone, Colorado. Quade attended Lee’s Summit North High School, Lindenwood University and worshiped God at Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, California with his Mother. He was a season ticket holder for the Kansas City Chiefs and loved attending the games with his friends. Quade had a passion for cooking, snow skiing, playing volleyball, disc golf, spike ball, and quail hunting with his Father. He was kind and compassionate; a true entertainer and a king of hospitality. Above all, Quade cherished spending time with his family. To him, family was everything.

Survived by his parents, Chuck and Becky Quesenberry, of Lake Lotawana, Missouri; twin sister, Mallory Quesenberry and husband, Tyler Owen of Lake Lotawana, Missouri; sister, Greer Zoller and husband, Brian Kohrs of Lake Lotawana, Missouri; nieces, Lillie, Ruby and Addie. Quade loved his family with a fierceness that was only matched by how much his family loved him.

Family and friends will gather from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Lake Lotawana Sportsmen’s Club, 29708 E. Alley Rd, Lake Lotawana, MO 64086.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City or Joplin, Missouri or Lake Lotawana Optimist Club.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Quade and words of comfort for his family can be shared at the Celebration of Life, on Facebook, or at meyersfuneralchapel.com.