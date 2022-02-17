December 16, 1977 – February 14, 2022

Rachelle Renee Styles, 44, of Lee’s Summit, MO, unexpectedly passed away on February 14, 2022.

Rachelle had been at MidAmerica Rehabilitation Hospital in Overland Park, KS, recovering from a stroke she suffered on January 26, 2022.

She was born on December 16, 1977, in Sedalia, MO, the daughter of Donna and George Bradford of Sedalia, MO, and Ricky and Linda Carter of Kansas City, MO.

There is so much one could say about Rachelle, as she was truly one of a kind. More than anything in this world, Rachelle loved being a mother and provider for her four children.

At the age of 17 she gave birth to twins, TaKayra and Trevin. Later, she would give birth to Amari and Peyton, completing what she would consider the “four greatest accomplishments of her life”.

Upon graduating from Sedalia Smith-Cotton High School in 1996, Rachelle went on to receive a Bachelors and Masters of Accountancy from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2001. After college, Rachelle, CPA, MAcc became the sole owner of R. Styles Financial (formerly Styles Accounting, LLC).

She has nearly 20 years of combined public and private tax accounting experience. Her past memberships and servings include the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants, the National Association of Black Accountants (Secretary of the Kansas City Chapter from 2006-2007), Leading and Enhancing the Accounting Profession Ambassador for Center and Central High School in Kansas City, 2009 graduate of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Centurions Leadership Program, 6 years on the Board of Directors of the REACH Healthcare Foundation, and Treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Children’s Services Fund of Jackson County. Rachelle also instructed numerous Ethics CPE presentations for the Governmental Association of Accountants.

Her youngest daughter, Peyton, always made sure to hook her up with the best advertisements to increase her clientele. Aside from her business and the numerous organizations she served within, Rachelle was exceptionally proud of the many remodeling projects she performed on her Lee’s Summit home.

If accounting were ever a profession she decided to leave, remodeling is certainly something in which she would have fabulously excelled. Rachelle also loved working out each morning at BLUSH Boot Camp in Lee’s Summit with her friends, making nutritious meals and shakes, and learning new ways to maintain a healthier diet. Living a healthy lifestyle was something she was so passionate about because she wanted to be here for as long as she could to take care of her family, especially her children.

Rachelle is survived by her four children TaKayra Collins (Ean) of Independence, MO, Trevin Lyles of Little Rock, AR, Amari Styles of Lee’s Summit, MO, and Peyton Styles of Lee’s Summit, MO; a brother Ben Lyles (Beth) of Sedalia, MO, a brother Domanick Bradford (Maria) of Sedalia, MO, a sister, Capri Taylor, of Indiana, a brother Anthony Carter (Keionna) of New Jersey, a brother Aundre Gray (Aimee) of Liberty, MO, and a sister Danielle Douglas (Steven) of Kansas City, MO.

She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, as well as a special friend to all. We love you, Rachelle, and look forward to seeing you again someday. Rest well beautiful.

Rachelle’s selfless choice to volunteer as an organ donor will significantly impact the lives of over 65 people, showing the ongoing influence she continues to have even after her time here on Earth has ended.

Contributions to Rachelle’s children may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/support4rachelle

Visitation will be Monday, February 21, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM immediately followed by a Funeral Service at Manna Fellowship Church in Pleasant Hill, MO, with a private inurnment at a later date.

Larkin & Garcia Funeral Care