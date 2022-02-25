January 12, 1942 ~ February 23, 2022

Wilfred Ray “Bud” Hall, 80, of Nashville, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was born January 12, 1942 in Jefferson City, MO.

Mr. Hall enjoyed watching NASCAR, collecting die cast cars and reading.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra J. Hall; mother, Amy Ruth Hall; brothers, Bill and Henry Hall; and several sisters.

Survivors include his loving son, Linny Smith and wife, Lynn of Nashville, IN; daughter, T.J. Ekis-Johnson and wife, Dina of Grain Valley, MO; and brother, J.D. Hall of Olathe, KS. Also surviving are grandchildren, Caleb Lee Smith and wife, Ann of Missoula, MT, and David Ziegelbauer and wife, Heather of Nashville, IN; great-grandchildren, Karissa, Macy, Ethan, Brendin and Bailey; and a great-great granddaughter, Paisley Jade.

Services for Mr. Hall will be held privately at a later date.

Memorials in his name are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Please leave a fond memory or condolence for the family at www.Myers-Reed.com