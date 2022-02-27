February 7, 1997 ~ February 20, 2022

Samantha Nicole “Nikki” Van Trump

Samantha Nicole “Nikki” Van Trump, 25, of Lee’s Summit, was born, February 7, 1997, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Ray J. and Maria (Cervantes) Van Trump. She unexpectedly departed this life, Sunday, February 20, 2022, at her home.

Nikki was a 2015 Lee’s Summit North High School graduate. She went on to college graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg.

Nikki was employed as a manager for the B&B Theatres for five years until being Promoted to the Front of the House Manager at B&B’s new Johnny’s Restaurant on Mainstreet. She enjoyed reading, working in the theatre/acting world, and adored animals especially her cat “Tipper”. She loved her job, her coworkers, and clients, but above all else truly loved her family. She never missed the opportunity to let the people in her life know how much she cared for them. She was full of life and lit up the room with her contagious laughter, bright smile, and warm heart. She made the best of every situation and always helped others see the good side of daunting tasks.

To know Nikki was to love her.

Nikki was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George and Shirley Van Trump; paternal grandfather, Ernesto Cervantes; her paternal uncle Tony Van Trump; and her paternal aunt Terri Johnson.

She is survived by her parents; Ray and Maria Van Trump of Odessa; two sisters, Mireyea (and Daniel Melchioris) Van Trump of Odessa and Courtney (and Richard Lawson) Van Trump of Lone Jack; two nephews Paxton Lawson and Easton Lawson; her maternal grandmother, Glafira Cervantes of Los Angeles, California; other relatives and a host of many friends.

All services will be held at the at the St. Bridget Catholic Church, 2103 Lexington Rd., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080

Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the church. Reverend Curt Vogel will officiate. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Casket bearers are Daniel Melchioris, Richard Lawson, Richard Van Trump, Brad Machin, Jordan Cameron, and Ryan Johnson.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stanleyedenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550