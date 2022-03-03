October 12, 1947 ~ February 26, 2022

Marie Frye

Marie Frye, formerly of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2022, surrounded by prayers and her family.

She was born in Pascua, Venezuela on October 12, 1947, to missionary parents John Walfred Rodman and Mary Nolt Rodman. After five years in Venezuela, she moved to Turlock, California where she graduated from Turlock High School. She attended Modesto Junior College and Biola Bible College of Pasadena, CA and further earned a Bachelor degree in English from Fresno State College. Twenty years later she earned a Master of Science degree in Agriculture from Central Missouri State University.

Plants, especially native ones, were the love of her life. Marie felt blessed to work as a Senior Gardner at Powell Gardens in Missouri for over twenty years and even volunteered at the gardens after her retirement. She often commented that when she drove, she would look at the roadside to see what was growing. This trait was recieved from her mother, and was passed on to her daughter.

In 2019, she moved to Ham Lake, Minnesota, to live with her daughter and family. During this time, four generations were able to live under one roof and she was able to enjoy time with her 1st great grandchild! Marie spent many hours with her family planting, planning, pruning and replanting. “She cared for her family almost more than she loved to garden:)”

Marie wanted others to know she loved God, plants and desired fruit for the Kingdom of God. The Word of God gave her strength during difficult times. She found joy in peaceful and positive relationships and poured into the lives of those she knew. She will be remembered by her unshakable faith in God, her love of plants and as a “gentle, positive and warm-hearted grandma.”

Preceded in death by her father, mother, and brothers and sisters-in-law, George (Betty) Rodman, and Fred (Ruth) Rodman. Survived by her brother-John (Terry) Rodman, former husband-Tahn Frye, son-Travis Laubin Frye, daughter-Tuanna Moon (Daniel) Mays, granddaughters-Alena Marie (Adam) Lutz, Allison Dawn (Brandon Tuskan) and Analese Joy and great grandchildren-Kora Kristine and Reid Randall Lutz and many other family members.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family toward memorial plantings or a donation to Revive Church, 9900 View High Drive, Kansas City, MO 64134

Visitation will be at 10:00 am Saturday, March 12, 2022, with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 am at Bunker Hills Activities Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd NW, Andover MN 55304

Guestbook may be found at www.Thurston-deshaw.comThurston-Deshaw Funeral Home, Andover, MN 763-767-7373