By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO— On Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1:11 pm, the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 100 Block of NE 1st Street. A resident of one of the apartments in the converted house smelled smoke, went outside, noticed smoke coming from the basement windows, then alerted the remaining apartments to evacuate.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was visible from the basement windows of a large two-story house converted to three apartments. All of the occupants were outside.

The fire involved much of the basement apartment. Firefighters knocked down the fire and went inside to check for fire spread to the other floors and complete a search of the entire building. The fire was under control by 2:07 pm.

Firefighters kept the fire to the basement, with significant smoke and heat damage to the upper floors. The basement apartment sustained extensive fire damage.

The fire originated in a craft room in the basement apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no working smoke alarms in the structure.

The Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced residents.