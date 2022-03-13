March 15, 1934 ~ March 9, 2022

Betty Lou Ruch, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Kennett, Missouri on March 9, 2022. Betty was born into the loving home of Martin and Goldie (Yotter) Eraas in Topeka, Kansas on March 15, 1934.

Betty always had a fascination with aviation; So, her and her friends would ride their bikes to the local airfield to watch the planes take off and land. After high school Betty knew she wanted to work on aircrafts, so she perfected her presentation skills and poise by leading tours with Fleming and eventually continued those skills working for Hallmark Corporation. Later Betty got her dream job with TWA as a hostess and after her training was complete, she flew out of New York City which was the beginning to the best years of her life. Once Betty left TWA to start her family, she enjoyed spending time in Topeka at every family gathering possible. Family was everything to Betty.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Martin Eraas and Goldie (Yotter) Eraas, Sons Nathan Ruch and Randall Ruch. She is survived by her son Jarold Ruch and many other family and friends.

Services for Betty will be in the Care of Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery- 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64149 on Tuesday March 15, 2022, with Visitation at 10AM followed by funeral and burial at 11AM.