JACKSON COUNTY, MO (March 14, 2022) – Between shopping for school supplies, adjusting to new routines, and ensuring students are caught up on immunizations, back-to-school season can be a hectic time for many families.

To make the back-to-school immunizations process easier for parents, Jackson County Health Department nurses are traveling to Eastern Jackson County schools from now until mid-May. Nurses will provide required immunizations to incoming 8th and 12th-grade students during school hours, so students can conveniently receive their vaccines and parents can save a trip.

Parents and guardians can register their students for these clinics by using the link provided by their school nurse. Students must be registered in advance; walk-ins will not be accepted.

“Routine childhood immunizations are an important way to make sure your child stays healthy and protected against serious diseases like tetanus, meningitis, and COVID-19,” said Interim Health Director Ray Dlugolecki. “We encourage parents to use this opportunity to get their students up-to-date before the start of the next school year.”

Missouri requires students entering 8th grade to receive their Tdap and MCV4 vaccines; students entering 12th grade are required to receive another dose of MCV4. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the HPV vaccine, which are optional but recommended, will also be available.

A separate clinic for exchange students and students needing to get caught up on other immunizations is available at the Jackson County Health Department in Independence. Parents/guardians can make an appointment here.

Stay up-to-date on back-to-school immunization clinic schedules by following the Jackson County Health Department social media accounts (@jacksoncountyhd) or visiting jacohd.org/back-to-school-immunizations.

The Jackson County Health Department’s mission is to offer services, provide programs, and advocate for policies so that all people have a fair and just opportunity to be healthy. Find more information about how the health department is fostering a community where all people can live their healthiest lives at jacohd.org.