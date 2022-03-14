July 23, 1952 ~ March 7, 2022

Steven (Steve) Edward Brummel

Steven (Steve) Edward Brummel, 69, of Lee’s Summit Missouri passed away Monday, March 7th, 2022, after a year and a half long battle fighting Renal Cancer. Steve was born July 23, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri to Nicholas and Mary Helen (Baker) Brummel. He was their second child of three, and only son.

He graduated from Center High School in 1971. Steve had many jobs in his early years – at Smokestack (original Jack Stack) restaurant, delivering KC Star newspapers early in the mornings before school and again in the evenings, and at Deep Rock gas station.

On June 8th, 1973, he married his high school sweetheart Deborah (Debbie) J. Hille, and they had two children, Amanda, and Nicholas. They lived in Kansas City, Missouri until July 1989 and then moved to Olathe Kansas. They divorced in 2004.

Steve later married his second love, Debbie Copeland, from Lee’s Summit, on April 29, 2011. For nearly 10 years in the ‘70s, Steve worked as an electrician at the Rock Island Railroad, which later became the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF). He was the third generation in his family to work for the railroads. Steve always loved working with his hands and made a career at Brunner Electric as a residential electrician, wiring new homes that eventually housed many Johnson County families. In his later work years Steve worked for the Shawnee Mission School District in the Maintenance Department at Shawnee Mission East High School, retiring in the fall of 2014. Due to his love of cars, he worked part-time after retirement driving cars to auction for approximately two years.

Steve is survived by his wife Debbie Brummel (Copeland) of Lee’s Summit; his daughter Amanda (Chris) Carter of Olathe, KS; his son Nick (Christina) Brummel of Freeman, MO; and his sister Janet (Mike) Jurgeson. He also leaves 7 grandchildren: Kyle (Heather), Robert, Tristan, Joseph, Jordyn, Kynden, and Devon; and one great-grandchild, Levi; along with many nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas J Brummel and Mary Helen Brummel, and his sister Cheryl Baumgartner (Brummel). Steve was always full of life and hard working. He loved his family and beloved pets. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him and loved him.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64149