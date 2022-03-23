November 30, 1933 ~ Saturday March 19, 2022

Amary Jean Dierking, 88, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, was born November 30, 1933, near Concordia, Missouri, the daughter of Elmer and Laura (Dedeke) Flandermeyer. She departed this life, Saturday March 19, 2022, at the Golden Years Nursing Home in Harrisonville, Missouri, surrounded with love and family.

Jean was a 1951 Concordia High School graduate. After graduating she worked at the Burlington Manufacturing Company in Concordia until she had an opportunity to get a job at the Kansas City Life Insurance Company as a file clerk. Jean was later offered a position at American Telephone and Telegraph Co. as a teletypist for 3 ½ years.

She was united in marriage to Robert W. Dierking on October 15, 1955. They lived on a dairy farm for a while near Concordia before moving to Kansas City. After moving to the city Jean worked for Hallmark Cards K.C. Wholesale Credit Associates. Later she was an Avon Representative for 13 years and cared for her grandchildren for several years.

She was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Lee’s Summit where she was a member of the L.W.M.L. and The Classics senior gathering for many years and helped assemble the newsletter there. When Kent was younger, she served as Den Mother for his Boy Scout Troop.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; one sister, Etheleen Bredehoft; and one brother, Wilbert Flandermeyer.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kent Alan Dierking and Susanne of Pleasant Hill; three grandchildren, Cody Alan Dierking (and Cody Chin and her children Cory and Ty Gipson) of Pleasant Hill, Jacob Elliot (and Abby) Dierking of Pleasant Hill, Kaitlin Madison Dierking (and fiancé Dylan Findley) of Archie, Missouri; one great granddaughter, Reese Ann Dierking; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Lee’s Summit. Pastor Steve Andrews will officiate.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

Graveside services and interment will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, in the St. Paul Cemetery in Concordia. Casket bearers are Cody Dierking, Jacob Dierking, Dylan Findley, Cory Gipson, Erik Wilkens, and Kyle Wilkens. Honorary casket bearers are Kevin Bredehoeft, Stephen Bredehoeft, Donald Dedeke, Keith Dierking, Denny Jenkins, Richard Jenkins, Ron Jenkins, John Spiegelhalter, and Danny Vaughn.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Matthew Lutheran church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stanleyedenburn.com when that information becomes available.

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St. Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550