November 8, 1957 ~ March 15, 2022

Gail Alan Kirn, 64, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away on March 15, 2022.

Gail was born on November 8, 1957, to Gail and Vera Kirn in Leavenworth, Kansas, he, and his family moved to Lee’s Summit in 1970. He attended school at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Gail lived life to its fullest; you would often see him daring the limits on a Go-Kart or cruising on a motorcycle he truly had 9 lives.

Gail was preceded in death by his mother Vera Kirn. He is survived by his three loving boys Matthew, Caleb, and Lucas Kirn, their mom Linda Hockett and a great friend David Collins, father Gail Kirn, Brothers Gene, Michael, and Danny, and his sister Rechelle.

“It doesn’t matter who my father was, it matters who I remember he was. “

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the VFW in Lee’s Summit on April 10 from 1-4 p.m.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149 Phone 816-761-6272