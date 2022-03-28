November 23, 1946 ~ March 24, 2022

Michael “Mike” Richard Kane, 75, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born in Joplin, Missouri on November 23, 1946, to Arthur James Kane and Mary Elizabeth Kane (O’Donnell).

Mike grew up in Baxter Springs, Kansas, and graduated from Baxter Springs High School in 1964. He completed a bachelor’s of science degree from Pittsburgh State University in 1968. While in college Mike met the love of his life Janice Jessee, and they were married on June 28, 1969. Janice and Mike would spend the next 53 years building a beautiful life together.

Mike began his career at Missouri Public Service/Aquila in 1970 in Nevada, Missouri and retired in Lee’s Summit, Missouri after 33 years of service.

Mike and Janice were blessed with 2 amazing children Shawn and Jodi. Throughout Mike’s life he was always involved with the Optimist Club of Lee’s Summit and Boy Scouts Troop 193.

He enjoyed woodcarving, camping, and fishing, He loved to travel and especially enjoyed road trips. Some of his favorite trips were annual family trips to Vegas or trips with Janice to Hawaii and Alaska. Mike enjoyed Astronomy and would often be found star gazing into the night sky. He chose Summer Night Swan as his tribal name in the Boy Scouts Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He chose this name from the constellation Cygnus “The Swan” which was very bright in the summer nights at H. Roe Bartle Scout Camp.

One of Mike’s greatest joys was his grandchildren. Whether it was attending their sports events, musical concerts, vacations, or flying many of his kites from his kite collection. He also enjoyed taking them to the annual KC Kite Festivals.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Arthur James and Mary Elizabeth Kane, brother Arthur James Kane Jr., and his sister Elizabeth Tippey. He is survived by his lovely wife Janice S. Kane, children Shawn Kane, and Jodi Kane, brother JD Kane, and sister Mary Alice (Bill) Wilson, grandchildren Austin, Hunter, Darcie, and Abbie. Mike will be truly missed by everyone he knew.

Services for Michael Richard Kane are in the care of Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64149. Services will be on Tuesday March 29, 2022, with visitation at 1pm followed by funeral and burial at 2pm.

Mike’s favorite outfit is jeans and a plaid shirt. Mike would want you to be comfortable, please feel free to wear your favorite casual outfit.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s honor to Ascend Hospice.