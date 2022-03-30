April 5, 1940 ~ March 27, 2022

Rose Irene Scanlon, 81, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home on March 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Rose was born on April 5, 1940, in Norborne, Missouri, to John H. Drehle and LaVerna M. “Albrecht” Drehle. Rose attended school in Norborne, Missouri and graduated from Norborne High School in 1958.

Rose met the love of her life James “Jim” Scanlon, and they were married May 7, 1960, and have built a fairytale love story for the last 62 years. Rose was a longtime member of Coronation of our Lady Parish and currently St. John LaLande Parish. Rose and James were blessed with three children: Michael, Rebecca, and Patrick. On top of raising a family and being an amazing mother and grandmother, Rose also worked for Hickman Mills Bank and UMB Bank, where she was instrumental in starting the Imaging and Settlement department.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents John H. Drehle and LaVerna M. Drehle and brothers Eugene Drehle, John Drehle, Jewell Drehle, and sisters Charlene Gieselman and Shirley Kleoppel.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jim Scanlon, of the home: children Michael (Kelly) Scanlon of Overland Park, KS, Rebecca (Anthony) DeMaria of Leawood, KS, and Patrick (Deborah) Scanlon of Missouri City, TX; brother Larry (Betty) Drehle of Appleton City, MO; grandchildren Katie (Andrew) Killen, Megan (Garrett Hunkins) Scanlon, Nicole (Jon) Pointelin, Jessica Ogilvie, Draily (Justin) Sander, and Jack Scanlon; great grandchildren Amelia Eddy, Laila Drier, Cecelia Drier, Jessica Sander, and Easton Sander. Rose will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.

The family wishes to thank Mel, Carolina and Summer of Integrity Home Care and Hospice for the care and love they showed Rose over the last months and especially the last days. Their love and devotion to her care was both amazing and appreciated by the family.

Services for Rose will be in the care of Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. John LaLande Parish at 805 NW R D Mize Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015 from 6 pm – 8 pm, with the Rosary at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10 am. Services will conclude with graveside service at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO, at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Rose’s honor to St. John’s LaLande Parish at 805 NW R D Mize Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149 Phone 816-761-6272