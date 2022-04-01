By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, Mo.— On Friday, April 1st, 2022 at approximately 9:10 p.m. emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of I-470 near NE Lakewood Blvd on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a single vehicle on the inside shoulder of the northbound lanes of the highway. Officers located a single victim inside the vehicle that was deceased from what appear to be gunshot wounds.

Officers have the northbound lanes of I-470 diverted east onto the outer road; the road closure is anticipated to last several hours as investigators work to recover evidence and process the crime scene.

Investigators do not have a suspect description at this time. Victim’s name being withheld until family is notified.