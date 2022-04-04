December 28, 1952 ~ January 31, 2022

Edward Joseph Andula, Jr., 69, of Kansas City, MO passed away unexpectedly Monday January 31, 2022 at his home.

Edward (Joe) was born in Jackson County on December 28, 1952 to Edward and Mildred (Cooper) Andula who precede him in death. Joe was a retired Carpenter, a member of the local Carpenter Union and member of the Elks Lodge. Joe was a loving Dad and Pop Poo to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his 2 children, Charles Joseph Andula (Anita) and Melissa Marie Wolfe (Jay). Eight grandchildren, Nathan Andula Chrisman, Ciara Wolfe, Caydence Wolfe, Airen Andula, Canyon Wolfe, Addisyn Andula, Allisyn Andula and Charlee Wolfe. Sisters, Linda Sokolaski and Patty (Jim) Haase. Brothers, Tony (Lisa) Andula and Ray (Kathy) Andula. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by sister, Barbara Rowlett and brother-in-law, Vince Sokolaski.Cremation

Cremation was chosen and entrusted to Langsford Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Longview Cemetery, Kansas City, MO.