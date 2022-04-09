Feb 20, 1949 – Mar 17, 2022

Sharol Sue Schwenk

Sharol Sue Schwenk, age 73, originally of Elmo and Hopkins, Missouri, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022, in Liberty MO, in the company of members of her well-loved family. Sue was born in Shenandoah, Iowa, on February 20, 1949, to Onalea (Olson) and George Robert Huff, the second born of their seven children.

Sue is remembered for her multiple talents and many kindnesses, to family and others. In her final days Sue spoke of important teachers and mentors in her life and how, as an adult, she had tried to provide that same encouragement and grace to other children and youth. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting, and supporting her grandchildren in their pursuits. Her creativity in these areas made the world around her family and friends a beautiful place.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Huff, and is survived by her mother, Onalea Huff, her husband Fran Schwenk, her three daughters and their families: Hillory and Bill Baird of Lee Summit, Bailey and Grant; Brandy and Tim Elsner of Wichita, Madylin, Karli, Titus and Payton; and Aubrey and Leif Benson, of Denver, CO, Collin, Hayden, Audrey, and Keaton. Sue is also survived by her six siblings and their families: Ron and Judy Huff, Lincoln, NE; Annette and Terry Barnett, Lincoln, NE; Diane Lotfi, Sacramento, CA; Mark and Jony Huff, Smithville, TX; Kay and Jon Kahn, Lawrence, KS; and Mike and Delia Huff, Houston, TX.

A celebration of life is planned for 11:00 AM, April 30 in Lowell’s Garden Terrace, Unity Village, 1901 NW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Her family requests that, instead of flowers, contributions may be made to Heifer International or Habitat for Humanity.