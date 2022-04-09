April 9, 2022

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

The sights and the sounds surrounding a popular restaurant in Downtown Lee’s Summit have changed dramatically within the past month. A planned stormwater project has closed the parking lot next to Third Street Social. The work began in mid-March and is expected to continue into the summer months.

Visitors to Third Street Social at 123 SE 3rd Street now see fencing around the area where they used to park or stop in for their carry out or curbside to go orders. The lot is home to Bobcats making noise and construction materials related to the Arnold Hall parking lot improvements.

Third Street Social General Manager Tyler Banker says of his customers they are “still finding a way to get in.” Banker admits “the look scares people, but there is ample parking downtown.” Many regulars are utilizing the City Hall parking garage located at 2nd and Green Street.

Banker adds, “Three street side parking spots are set aside for curbside pick-up.” Those spots make up for the ones the business lost when the main parking lot became unusable. To keep up on the progress of the project visit http://www.cityofls.net.