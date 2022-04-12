April 9, 2022

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

Brandon Soucie is someone Kansas City Mavericks fans should keep an eye on the remainder of this season and be ready to do it again next year.

Soucie, a 26-year-old forward, was claimed by the Mavs off waivers to see what the experienced ECHL talent can do. The team has plans to see what Soucie can do now and again this fall when the team prepares for the 2022-23 season.

Soucie earlier this season spent time in the ECHL playing for the New Foundland Growlers and Maine Mariners. The left-handed forward joined the Mavericks in March when Mavs Coach Tad O’Had needed more healthy players on the roster. O’Had contacted the Growlers and Mariners and said “both spoke highly of him.”

Now that the South Dennis, Massachusetts native is here in KC Coach O’Had says of Soucie “a high character kid that fits in nicely with us.” So far O’Had states the team is “happy what we see out of him.”

Brandon signed his rookie contract with the Growlers in September 2020 following a four year college hockey career at Army West Point. While there Soucie played in 111 games and tallied 61 points. Soucie scored 15 goals during his freshman season and was honored as the Atlantic Hockey Association rookie of the week three different times.

After playing two road games at Allen this week the Mavericks return to the road on Wednesday, Apr. 13 when they visit their rival Wichita Thunder. The Mavericks last regular season home game is set for Friday, Apr. 15 when the two teams meet again. The fun inside Cable Dahmer Arena begins when the puck drops at 7:05 p.m.