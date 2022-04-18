January 31, 1934 ~ April 16, 2022

Nancy Ruth McPheeters Davis, 88, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on April 16, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 22, 2022 at Lee’s Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086

Nancy was born on January 31, 1934 to Alice Elva Shaw and Corwin R McPheeters in Olathe, KS. After graduating from Lee’s Summit High School in 1951, she worked for the FDIC kicking off a career in business, in which she worked in banking and real estate. She and husband Don owned Davis Real Estate where she was a broker for many years. An accomplished musician, she also worked as a church organist and pianist in Lee’s Summit for over 60 years. She formed and sang with her vocal quartet, the Barbcy Four, an ensemble with three of her close friends each named Barbara. She later studied at Longview Community College, earning degrees in Liberal Arts from Longview Community College and University of Missouri, Kansas City. In 1951, she met Donald Davis, and they wed in 1952, going on to have three children, Barbara, Carl and Norman. Having a great enthusiasm for children and literacy, Nancy, along with her husband Don, and son Carl, for many years purchased a new book for each second grader at Lee’s Summit Elementary School.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents Alice Elva Shaw and Corwin R McPheeters, brother Charles McPheeters, sister, Irene Alley, son Norman Davis and infant grandson David Frederick Chao.

She is survived by her husband Donald H. Davis. daughter Barbara Chao (Frederick), son Carl Davis (Mary), sisters Virginia Decker, Maxine Maggard, Ruby Huff, grandchildren Clarissa Chao (Joel Alvarado), Collin Davis, Alex Davis (Danyale), and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063