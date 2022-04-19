June 6, 1966 ~ April 3, 2022

Sandra “Sandy” Joy Harris, 55, Lee’s Summit, MO, took the hand of Our Father and started her journey to Glory, on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022 at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 5th for friends and family.

Sandy was born on June 6, 1966, in Kansas City, MO, a daughter of Willard “Van” and Delia “Dee” (Girard) Van Horne. She attended schools in Raytown and Lee’s Summit and graduated from Blue Ridge Christian School in 1984. Sandy was previously married to Paul Coussens in 1985 and had a daughter, Ashley Coussens in 1986 and a son, Christopher “Chris” Coussens in 1988. In 1999, Sandy married Terrance “Terry” Harris in Lee’s Summit, MO, and had a daughter, Madelyn “Maddie” Harris in 2000.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Willard “Van” Van Horne, her step-father, Don Browne, her step-mother, Louisa Van Horne, and her step-son, Terrance “Matthew” Harris, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Harris, her mother, Dee Sodini, her step-father, Roger Sodini, her daughters Ashley Coussens and Maddie Harris, son Chris Coussens, and step-son Zachary Harris. Sandy is also survived by her sisters, Carolyn (Van Horne) Cross, Janice Van Horn, Heather (Van Horne) Kopas, and her brother, Lee Van Horne, as well as her granddaughters, Charley Coussens, daughter of Chris and Kaylee Coussens, and Meadow Harris, daughter of Zachary and Brittany Harris.

Sandy lived a colorful life spending time supporting her children playing sports and participating in other activities. She loved her kids, her family, and her friends. Being in Sandy’s company was an experience filled with surprises around every corner. She was loved and will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Sandy Harris requests that donations be made on Sandy’s behalf to support the work of the tremendous people at Heartland Hospice and Kansas City Hospice House. Make your checks payable to “Heartland Hospice” and send to Heartland Hospice, 4731 S. Cochise Dr. Suite 120, Independence, MO 64055.