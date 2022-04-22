April 16, 2022

Spring has sprung and it is time for fun. Jackson County Parks + Rec invites you to enjoy a day of outdoor entertainment for the entire family at its annual Children’s Day & Sheep Shearing event on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Children will delight in the time-honored games and crafts typical of the mid-1800s including stilts, egg races, tin punching, log sawing and more. The entire family will enjoy listening to period music, touring the heirloom plant gardens and meeting our heritage breed livestock, including our team of oxen – Studebaker and Weber.

Alongside our Children’s Day festivities, Missouri Town will also feature its resident flock of sheep receiving their spring haircuts. Living history interpreters dressed in historical clothing will demonstrate the complete process of wool production from sheep to shawl.

Visit Missouri Town, an open-air living history museum spread across 30 acres, and learn about life in the 19th century. Modern concessions will be available to purchase. Event admission is $8 for adults, $4 for youth ages 5-13 and free for seniors 62 and older and children under 5.

Missouri Town is located at 8010 East Park Road, Lee’s Summit, MO in Jackson County’s Fleming Park, near Lake Jacomo. For more information call (816) 229-8980 or visit Missouri Town’s website.

Missouri Town is a historic site and living history museum, owned and operated by Jackson County Parks + Rec, with over 25 authentically furnished structures dating from 1820 to 1860 on 30 picturesque acres. Professional interpreters, dressed in 1850s attire, bring history to life for all who visit.