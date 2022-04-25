June 4, 1963 ~ , April 22, 2022

Samual Glenn “Sam” Sivils, 58, of Pleasant Hill, was born, June 4, 1963, in Frankfurt, Germany, the son of Glenn Ivan and Carrie May (Surls) Sivils. He departed this life, Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, in Kansas City, Missouri peacefully surrounded by his immediate family.

Sam attended Pleasant Hill Schools and graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1981. He furthered his education at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Sam was married to Dorothy Jeanne Drake from July 13, 1991, to 2013. They were blessed with two sons during their marriage. Dorothy helped him with his recent health issues, and through that they were able to repair their friendship. She stayed by his side until the very end.

Sam was employed at Klaus’s Greenhouse in Greenwood while in high school. After college he started his career with Ingersoll-Rand in Kansas City where he was a Service Technician and Parts Manager. Following his time with Ingersoll-Rand he spent some time as a stay-at-home dad. He went on to own and operate his company, Air One Compressor Systems, and later worked for Harmar and Power-Flo in Lee’s Summit.

Sam enjoyed riding motorcycles and four wheelers, scuba diving, watching the Royals and NASCAR, cooking, reading and researching his family’s history, and tending to his black labs. Sam loved the outdoors, whether it was gardening, grilling, working on mowers, taking a road trip, or shooting fireworks. He also enjoyed attending Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Lee’s Summit as well as fundraisers hosted by the VFW Post in Pleasant Hill. With his mechanical knowledge he was able to repair and build almost anything. He will be remembered for his desire to help others. Sam loved his family and friends and would drop anything he was doing to go and help them with repairs, projects, or maintenance around their houses.

Sam was proud of many things in life, but he was most proud of his sons, Drake and Dawson. Whenever he talked to someone, he enjoyed sharing his boys’ achievements and accomplishments.

Sam was preceded in death by an infant son, David Abraham Sivils.

­­­He is survived by his sons, Drake Austin Sivils of Columbia, Missouri, and Dawson Charles Sivils of Pleasant Hill; his parents, Ivan and Carrie Sivils of Pleasant Hill; his sister, Pamela Johnson (David Norman) of Bates City, Missouri; his niece Jessica Huey (David Kirhara) of Lee’s Summit; his nephew Nick (Miranda) Huey of Grandview; his ex-wife, Dorothy Drake of Pleasant Hill; and many great nephews, great nieces, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. A Memorial Service will immediately follow visitation at 3:00 p.m.

Per the families wishes, cremation has been arranged.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Drake and Dawson’s Education Fund and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

