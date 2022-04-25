December 12, 1962 – April 21, 2022

Sara Paige, 59 of Austin, Texas passed away April 21, 2022. Funeral services will be 10:00am Friday April 29, 2022 at Langsford Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday April 28, 2022 from 5-7 at the funeral home. Burial Lee’s Summit Cemetery.

Sara was blessed with the gift of music. At an early age she played violin in church and learned the piano. After graduating from Notre Dame de Sion, she attended Avila College where she majored in Piano Performance and Music Education. She taught piano, voice, and violin from her Lee’s Summit home for many years. When moving to Hawaii she became the Music Teacher at Mililani I’ke Elementary where she created the Mililani I’ke Singers and Strings. In her tenure there she touched thousands of lives; many of whom continue playing—violin especially. There she was also once pronounced Teacher of The Year. She continues to be much loved by staff, parents, and students. It was there in Hawaii that she began her twelve-year battle with cancer. When moving to Austin, Texas she continued playing violin and piano. Playing with her husband Donn at open mics and churches, and recordings. She also began working at The American Cancer Society. She would take her violin to work and bless her fellow workers there with her music. She was also named employee of the month several times. Sara’s favorite composer was Beethoven, especially his Ninth Symphony. But she embraced all music from Beethoven before and beyond; from the Beatles to Led Zeppelin; with U2 being her favorite.

But for all her accomplishments and love of music, her greatest accomplishment and love in life is her sons: Andrew, Jonathan, and Christopher along with her wonderful daughter-in-law Neysa, and her grandson Oliver.

Sara is proceeded in death by her mother Barbara E. Langsford and two sisters Susan Cox and Sally Langsford.

She is survived by her husband Donn Paige, sons Andrew Paige, Jonathan Paige (Neysa) and Christopher Paige, grandson Oliver, father Buck Langsford (Wanda), 2 sisters Sandy Langsford Cox (Brad) and Stephanie Propst (Ted) and a large extended family.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063