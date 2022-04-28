Gene Allen Knox was born during a winter storm on December 20, 1947, in the family home west of Harrisonville, Missouri. He was the second son of James Howard and Frances “Brownie” (McGee) Knox. Gene departed this life on April 25, 2022, in his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Gene was raised in Harrisonville, attending both elementary and high schools there. After graduation in 1965 he headed to Central Missouri State in Warrensburg but decided after one year that a degree in accounting was not his desired career path. He returned to Harrisonville and worked for his dad running large equipment. This became his passion, and he ran large equipment for the remainder of his career.

Gene served his country during a two-year stint in the Army, completing the majority of his service in Germany. He enjoyed the time stationed in that country while observing a different culture and traveling to other countries.

In 1980, Gene married Linda Bradley. They began married life in Independence, but eventually settled in Lee’s Summit. They were blessed with three daughters Erin, Amanda, and Leah. Gene loved his girls and as expected, he enjoyed having them nearby when he was working around home or repairing equipment. Each of his daughters learned from her time spent with Gene and can now use tools to complete her own home projects.

Gene was known for keeping his vehicles and equipment immaculate and well maintained. It was not uncommon to find Gene at a carwash at midnight cleaning his truck for the next day. Even his ten-year old lawnmower looks brand new. And Gene always enjoyed a cold RC Cola after a long day of work!

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Virgil Lunceford, his brother Howard, and his adored pug Buster. He is survived by Linda of the home; his daughters and sons-in-law Erin Knox, Amanda & Matt Dial, and Leah & Hiethm Ishkuntana; his beloved grandchildren: Dayton, Dallon, Isabella, Ethan, Mason, Mazin, Alyssa, Cairo, and Zayden; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Jackie Bradley and Bonnie & David Staley; and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.