Nov 5, 1948 ~ April 26, 2022

Richard Eugene Hutchcraft, 73, of Lee’s Summit passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family, from glioblastoma. He loved Jesus and his family, and he loved them both well.

He was born on Nov 5, 1948, in Lincoln, IL to Gilbert and Doris Hutchcraft. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966 and later obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology from Ottawa University in Ottawa, KS.

He married his wife, Alice Bond, in 1971 (51 years). He spent his working years as a landscape supervisor for HCA in Kansas City. He loved others and used his love and knowledge of trees and flowers to enrich countless lives. He had a servant’s heart and blessed so many others in his lifetime with this gift.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert, and Doris Hutchcraft.

He is survived by his wife, Alice of Lee’s Summit, a brother, Charles (Joann) Hutchcraft of Denver, CO, a sister, Shirley (Don) Jordan of Lincoln, IL, and his 3 daughters, Heidi (Chris) Diesel of Owasso, OK, Holly (Andy) Draper of Greenwood, MO, and Robyn (Greg) Alton of Lone Jack, MO. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren that he loved and nurtured with great joy: Kennedy, Hayden, Campbell, Carter, Madden Diesel; Hattie, Norah, and Hank Draper; and Mallie, Landry, and Henley Alton.

A remembrance service will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 2pm at Fellowship Church, 1601 W Main St, Greenwood, MO 64034. There will be a visitation from 1:00-2:00 pm, prior to the service, in the sanctuary.

Memorial contributions can be made to Restoration House of Greater Kansas City.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272