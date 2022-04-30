November 7, 1939 ~ April 29, 2022

Lloyd Vernon Airrington, age 82, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home. He was born November 7, 1939, in Lone Jack, Missouri, the son of Vernon and Viola (Pemberton) Airrington.

Lloyd was a United States Navy Veteran and was a Master Volvo Mechanic for Williams Volvo in Buena Park, California. Lloyd has lived in Aurora the last four years and prior to that he lived in Verona, Missouri for 20 years where he served as the mayor and was a council member.

On August 19, 1990, he married Susan Durlin, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 31 years, Susan; two sons, Michael Airrington of Riverside, California and Robert Airrington of Palm Springs, California; three brothers, Richard Lee Airrington of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, B. Louis Airrington of Bates City, Missouri and Alan Wayne Airrington of Oak Grove, Missouri; three sisters, Ethel Mae Burns and Eleanor Fay Gallaway, both of Oak Grove, Missouri and Marylin Kay Pinkerton of Calera, Oklahoma and two grandchildren.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Viola; one son, Mitchell Allan Airrington and one brother, Larry James “Butch” Airrington.

A graveside service, under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home, in Aurora, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora.

