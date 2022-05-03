Laneita Elliott joined her Savior April 29, 2022 at her home in Lee’s Summit, with her husband of sixty-two years, Jerry, at her side. She will be missed by all who called her wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

She was a graduate of Van Horn high school and two years of secretarial training at Kansas City Junior College. Once her two boys were old enough, she enjoyed a career as the administrative assistant to the presidents of companies in construction, utilities, and banking.

Her last 16 years of employment were in Lee’s Summit city government as the administrative assistant to the mayor, city administrator, and council members. And the last six years before her retirement, for the police chief.

During her employment with the city, Laneita received numerous awards, such as city employee of the year from the chamber of commerce, and voted best secretary of the year in Lee’s Summit three times in the Lee’s Summit Journal. Her favorite achievement was the work she did for her Lord as an elder at Longview Chapel Christian Church (DOC), and being honored as elder emeritus.

Laneita was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Earline Welch, and her sister, Sharon Howey. She is survived by her husband Jerry, sons Brett and Scott Elliott, brother-in-law Ed Howey, grand children Dawn Elliott, Jason Elliott and Ashlyn, Megan Hicks and Dillon, and Kevin Elliott. Four great grandchildren, two nieces, and 1 nephew.

The family has elected to have a private celebration of Laneita’s life at her home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Laneita’s name to: Longview Chapel Christian Church (DOC), 850 S. W. Longview Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO. 64081