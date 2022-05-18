April 9, 1938 ~ May 13, 2022

Forever loved! Well done good & faithful servant: Judy Aileen Jipsen of Lee’s Summit, MO, took her last breath on this earth and her first breath in Heaven on May 13, 2022 at 2:45 a.m. as her daughter, Shannon Jipsen, was holding her hand at home. She was greeted by Jesus and her late husband, Danny Jipsen of 65+ years.

Thursday, May 26, 2022:

Visitation–9:30AM-11 a.m. at Lee’s Summit Community Church (LSCC), 1440 SW Jefferson St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.

Celebration of Life Service–11a.m. at LSCC

Graveside Service–1:00 p.m. at The Historic Lee’s Summit Cemetery, corners of 3rd St. and Independence St.

2:00 p.m.–Food & Fellowship at Lee’s Summit Community Church

Judy was born to James and Dorothy Cary on April 9, 1938 in Independence, MO. She was the oldest of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Janet and Jean Ann and brother Jim. She’s survived by daughter Shannon and brothers John and Jerry as well as nieces and nephews. She graduated from Central High School in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Danny, on August 17, 1956. She worked at BMA and the Gas Service Co. during her early years of marriage and enjoyed living in Germany for 2 years while Danny was proudly serving in the US Army. They became lifelong friends with Mr. and Mrs. Holzworth who were Gideon Missionaries in Germany. They got to enjoy some free time touring Europe during his service years with The Holzworth’s.

After returning from Germany, they settled in Lee’s Summit, MO. Judy loved caring for her home and Danny. In 1966, Judy gave birth to their only “favorite” daughter, Shannon, who became her primary focus for many years. Judy loved studying God’s Word and became involved in leadership roles with Christian Women’s Club and Bible Study Fellowship along with helping start Lee’s Summit Community Church (LSCC) in 1988. Later she would serve on staff at LSCC as Women’s Ministry Director. After retiring from that position, she volunteered as the director of the Senior Ministry at LSCC. She also loved floral design and sold her designs for years at various craft shows. Then started her own business, Florals by Judy and taught floral design classes and did florals for weddings. After Danny retired in 1989, they started traveling with Shannon. Many places in the USA, including Alaska & Hawaii, and several trips to Europe. In 2006, Judy and Danny celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a Panama Canal cruise. In 2021, they celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary.

Judy loved The Lord, Danny, and Shannon with all her heart and devoted her life to all three. She also loved mentoring women at church and in Bible Studies. She poured her heart into helping others by sharing her testimony and her struggles so that others would be encouraged and to know and grow their relationship with Jesus. She also loved studying prophesy and end time events. Her mission in life was to point others toward Jesus and to have an eternity mindset while living this life on earth. In all things, bringing glory to the Lord.

Prior to the stroke she suffered on January 23, 2021, she shared her faith openly and we know she’s now in the presence of the Lord. As 2 Timothy 4:6-8 says, “For I am already being poured out like a drink offering, and the time has come for my departure. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” NIV

If you would like to send flowers, please send to Lee’s Summit Community Church for funeral delivery May 26th. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Gideons International. Memo: In Memory of Judy A. Jipsen. Mail checks to The Gideons International, PO Box 18323, Raytown, MO 64133. Thank you for being a part of our lives.

