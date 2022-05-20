July 30, 1938 ~ May 14, 2022

John Sims passed away May 14, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. He was born July 30, 1938 in Wyandotte County, Kans, the third of three sons, including Charles and Robert, to Orville Glen and Verna Mae Stanton Sims. They all predeceased John.

John joined the U.S. Navy after graduation from Paola High School in 1956 and served in many places around the globe before retiring in 1974. He then worked for Payless Shoe Source followed by the U.S. Coast Guard, both in Topeka, Kans. John also graduated from Chaminade University.

He married Shirley Prothe of Paola in 1960. They divorced. They had two sons, Robert (Michelle) and Ryan (Cheri). Grandchildren are Amanda, Chris, Dannica and Sophie Sims, and Brandon (Jennifer) Gehrke and three great grandchildren.

John married Jeanette Martin; they divorced.

John married Kay Doty Harris in October, 2001 and they were married nearly 20 years when Kay passed in 2020. They enjoyed many wonderful years together.

John really enjoyed fishing, camping and KU basketball.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2pm on May 25th, 2022 at Paola cemetery in Paola, KS where he will be buried with his wife Kay Doty Sims.

