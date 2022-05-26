May 24, 2022 ~ September 20, 1952

Charles (Chuck) Andrew Praznik, a kind, humble, generous, and devoted brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully in the evening of May 24, 2022 at the young age of 69. Chuck was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 20, 1952 to the late Edward and Audrey (nee Green) Praznik. He leaves behind his sister, Marie (nee Praznik) Kelly (Ralph), brother, Mike Praznik (Angela), nephew, Christopher Kelly, and nieces, Audrey Kelly and Erin Kelly. Chuck’s brother, Gregory Praznik, predeceased him in 2013 and is survived by his wife, Chuck’s sister-in-law, Linda Benton Praznik.

During Chuck’s early years, the family lived in Kemmerer, Wyoming where Chuck developed his love of the outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing. The Prazniks moved to Lee’s Summit when Chuck was 11 years old. He graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1970. Chuck attended General Motors Institute from 1971-73 and received a Bachelor of Arts from Nicholls State University.

Chuck had a multitude of interests and a close circle of friends. In addition to spending time with the people he loved, Chuck participated in Boy Scouts, achieving the Eagle Scout Award. He was active in the Lee’s Summit Volunteer Fire Department’s Underwater Recovery Unit and was an avid photographer beginning with his high school’s yearbook and continuing with wedding photography. He was passionate about playing guitar and eventually played guitar at Blues/Jazz clubs in Kansas City, a lifetime highlight. Chuck worked for over 35 years in the oil industry in Health, Safety, and Environment as a Safety Manager and Consultant. He served in many roles and boards to identify best practices in oilfield safety, including the OSHA Board and the IADC Council for Safety. He also enjoyed his time operating Praznik Jewelry in his hometown, Lee’s Summit. Upon retirement, Chuck moved to Hemphill, Texas where his greatest passion was fishing with friends on nearby Toledo Bend Lake.

Chuck will be sorely missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a place and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Chuck’s memory to Horizons St. Louis in Kirkwood, where Chuck volunteered. The address is P.O. Box 220274, Kirkwood, MO, 63122.

