January 19, 1927 ~ May 28, 2022

The family of Alice Oleta Pritchett is saddened to announce her passing at the age of 95 years on May 28, 2022.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Dorothy (Ken) Kilmer, grandchildren Kira and Colin Daniels and Rachel Kilmer, great grandchildren Maddyx Daniels and Mateo Cardello, as well as sisters Lucille Jennings, Virginia (Marion) Hall, brothers Bland (Wanda) Gordon and David (Cassie) Gordon, as well as many other relatives and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Sterling Pritchett, her daughter Carolyn Daniels, brother Donald Gordon, and parents William L. Gordon and Oleta T. Gordon.

Alice was a longtime employee with the Lee’s Summit School District. She was devoted to her family and friends, and very active in her church.

A celebration of Alice’s life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Lee’s Summit Seventh-day Adventist Church at 12501 State Route 7, Lee’s Summit MO 64086. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery at 806 SE 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit MO 64063.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063