December 24, 1937 ~ June 2, 2022

Charles A. “Chuck” Riley was born December 24, 1937, in Tarkio, Missouri and departed this life on June 2, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri, surrounded by the love of his family, at the age of 84 years, 5 months, and 9 days.

He was the son of Arley C. and Elizabeth Mae (Hancock) Riley.

Chuck spent his early years on a farm in Iowa where his father was employed as a farmhand. The Riley family moved several times due to the nature of his father’s work and eventually they moved to a farm in southern Missouri. Chuck loved everything about farming and worked side by side with his father. As time passed, however, Mr. Arley Riley’s health started to decline, and he was forced to give up farming and move the family to the Kansas City, Missouri area and seek a different type of employment.

After moving to Kansas City, Chuck attended Manuel High School. It was while attending high school, he met a fellow classmate, Jane Snow and fell in love. On May 3, 1957, Chuck and Jane were united in marriage. After their marriage, they lived in Kansas City. In April of 1978, Chuck moved his family to their “dream home” in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Chuck worked for over 45 years at Growth Industries where he was a sheet metal worker.

In his spare time Chuck enjoyed restoring vintage cars and tractors, painting, woodcarving, fishing, camping, gardening, and riding motorcycles. He had a very creative mind and was always coming up with ingenious ideas and inventions.

Chuck was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He always put his family first, working hard to provide the best life possible for them. Chuck cherished his grandchildren and loved to take them riding on the tractors he had restored.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Arley C. and Elizabeth Mae (Hancock) Riley; one brother, B. J. Riley and one sister, Bonnie Nadine Peterson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jane (Snow) Riley of the home; two daughters, Jennifer (Riley) Coulter and Jon McClure of Kansas City, Missouri, and Julia (Riley) Johnson and fiancé Daryle Doustou of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his furry friends, Ruby and Opal; other relatives and many friends.

The family of Charles A. Riley will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. Graveside service and interment will immediately follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, Missouri with Mr. Steve Phillips officiating.