May 13, 1940 – May 31, 2022

Mary Frances Berte, 82, of Phoenix passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Mary was born on May 13th, 1940 in LuVerne, Iowa. She was the daughter of Vernon and Helen (Thelen) Toohey. Mary graduated from LuVerne High School in 1958, where she had fond memories of playing high school basketball, with their team going to the State Championships in 1957. After high school Mary worked as an Administrative Assistant for Macy’s Department Store. She was also active in the Catholic Parish throughout her lifetime.

On July 13,1963, Mary was united in marriage to George Berte and they began their life journey together. As they started their family, Mary continued as an involved Homemaker for their three children. They lived in both Iowa and Missouri while raising their children.

After moving back to the Kansas City area in 1985, Mary began a 16-year career with the City of Lee’s Summit, MO. She retired shortly after becoming a grandmother, and George and Mary then moved to the Phoenix area in 2003 to be closer to family. Mary loved participating in activities with her grandchildren, reading mystery novels, and chatting on the phone with her siblings, Beth Carroll and Monte Toohey. Mary was a loving mother and grandmother and a kind person who was a joy to be around.

Mary is survived by her loving daughters, Brenda (Paul) Fischer of Fountain Hills, AZ, Barbara (Brad) Hahn of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Spencer and Sidney Hahn of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Beth Carroll of LuVerne, IA; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Berte in 2022, beloved son, Brian Berte in 2007, parents, brother-in-law, Tom Carroll, brother and sister-in-law, Monte and Evelyn Toohey.

Visitation and service to be held at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 at 10:00am on June 8th,2022. Interment to follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 23015 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.