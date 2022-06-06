July 18, 1926 ~ June 5, 2022

Phyllis Spencer-Wallace, 95, died on June 5, 2022 at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri, due to complications of a stroke.

Phyllis was born in Joplin, MO, on July 18, 1926. She was a 1945 graduate of Joplin High School and received an Associate’s Degree in Business from Joplin Junior College (now Missouri Southern State University.) Phyllis married Marion Felkins in 1948 and moved from Joplin to Kansas City, Missouri, where she worked at the Union Federal Bank at 9th and Baltimore.

In 1955, Phyllis and Marion moved to the little suburb of Lee’s Summit to establish their home together. One year later, their son, Mark, was born and in 1961, they adopted a daughter, Daryl. Phyllis was a homemaker, Sunday School teacher, Den Mother, PTA President, Girl Scout Leader, and sideline cheerleader at all sporting and music events. She was a Stephen Minister, proud member of the DAR and a member of the Lee’s Summit Christian Church for over 70 years. Phyllis worked at Fike Fire Suppression in Blue Springs as a production manager until her retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed following politics. She deeply loved her family.

Phyllis married Richard B. Spencer in 1982. They enjoyed traveling, bowling and working in their beautiful yard together.

Phyllis married John Wallace in 1999. They enjoyed traveling together and going trout fishing at Bennett Spring State Park.

Preceding Phyllis in death were her parents, Oral Gilbert and Pauline Gilbert-Drury (Gordon), stepfather, Marvin Drury, sister Tommy Lou Hurn, husband, Richard B. Spencer and husband, John Wallace.

Surviving are children, Mark Felkins and Daryl Lynn Felkins, stepchildren, Charles and Ruth Wallace and Sarah and Allen Garoutte, grandchildren Susan Felkins and Jeremy Zinzer, step grandchildren, John B. and Elena Wallace, Conar Garoutte and William Garoutte, great-grandchild, Makenzie Zinzer, step-great-grandchildren Benny Wallace and Antonio Wallace, and 40-year friend, Barb Stoppelmoor.

Services will be Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM with a visitation starting at 1:00 PM at Langsford Funeral Home. Burial at Lee’s Summit Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the National Federation of the Blind of Kansas – Project Fund, P. O. Box 3026, Kansas City, KS, 66103

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063