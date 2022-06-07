January 7, 1944 ~ June 4, 2022

Mary Ann Kennedy, 78, passed away peacefully at her home on June 4, 2022. She was born January 7, 1944, in Des Moines, IA. Mary Ann was the second out of 13 children born to Lloyd and Millie Baird. She assisted her mother with the younger children and developed a knack for taking care of those who cannot care for themselves.

In 1961, Mary Ann became a mother- a job title she adored. She would later have three more children to complete her family. Mary Ann loved her children with her whole heart and was proud of the adults they are today.

Mary Ann married the love of her life, Robert Kennedy. They wed in Lewisville, TX on March 21, 1992. On their thirtieth anniversary this past March, they reflected on their time together and the life they built, knowing that God has been so gracious to them.

In 1985, Mary Ann earned her favorite job title- grandmother. She loved being a grandmother and was always taken back by the ways her grandchildren made her smile. As the family grew, Mary Ann basked in the joy of having the family all together. Family gatherings were a special time with her 9 grandchildren- each one having different qualities that Mary Ann took time to recognize. She also adored adding great in front of this title in 2010 when her first granddaughter had the first great grandchild. As the years passed, Mary Ann felt that same pride when the numbers grew to four great grandchildren.

Mary Ann used her knack of caretaking in her career in Human Services. She cared for adults in her group homes who needed an advocate and a place to call home. Mary Ann worked extremely hard to provide this for her clients.

Mary Ann will be missed by many. She will always be remembered as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family will remember the smile on her face when she was being playful, the care she gave to others, and the time they spent together.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Millie Baird. Five siblings also preceded her- Lester Baird, Jackie Baird, Ronald Baird, Terry Rasmussen, and Lori Lane.

Mary Ann is survived by her love, Robert Kennedy. Survivors also include seven siblings: Lloyd Baird, Marsha McClean, Chuck Baird, Julius Baird, Linda McGaugh, Michael Baird, and Debbie Tilley. She is also survived by her four amazing children: Charles (Jill) Davis, Richard Davis, Barbara (Michael) Jones, and Daniel (Krista) Davis. Mary Ann leaves behind 9 grandchildren: Sara (Josh) Stocks, Katlin (Alex) Green, Adam Davis, Isabel Jones, Jack Davis, Megan Davis, Abigail Jones, CJ Davis, and Jon Michael Jones. She also is survived by her four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and plenty of friends.

Funeral Services will be Friday, June 10, 2022, at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, MO. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm and services will be at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude to care for those who cannot care for themselves.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063