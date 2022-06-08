October 29, 1925 ~ June 4, 2022

Elsie Marie Bolser

Funeral services for Elsie Bolser of Lake Lotawana, Missouri will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) Butler, Missouri. Visitation prior to services from 9 – 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Schowengerdt Chapel. Interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler, Missouri. Contributions to Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.

Elsie Marie Bolser, age 96 of Lake Lotawana, Missouri died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at North Kansas City Hospital Hospice in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born October 29, 1925 to Hiram E. and Effie E. Close Smith in Bates County, Missouri.

Elsie is survived by a daughter, Karen Dudley and husband Charles of Blue Springs, Missouri; sister, Helen Elliott of Marrero, Louisiana; brother, Paul Smith of Butler, Missouri; two grandchildren, James Dudley and Nancy Dudley both of Blue Springs, Missouri; a great-granddaughter, Kaylee Foote of Independence, Missouri; and nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Bolser; three brothers, Thomas Smith, Robert Smith and Charles Smith; and three sisters, Dorothy Walden, Pauline Pulaski and Ann Alexander.