Billy Edward Lotridge, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Addington Place, Lee’s Summit, MO. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley.

Bill was born and raised in Centerville, Iowa. Upon graduation from Centerville High School in 1947, Bill joined the Air Force and served one-year active duty and six years active reserve. In 1948, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Lofgren. They moved to Kansas City in 1951 and raised three daughters. Bill worked for U.S. Supply Company as a salesman most of his working life. Upon retirement, Bill and Shirley moved to a farm by Lone Jack, MO, where they raised and showed Tennessee Walking horses.

Survivors, who love him and will greatly miss him are his daughters, Cindy (Gary) Sutton, Ann (Greg) Hummel, Jayne (Steve) Brown, 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A service of celebration will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Langsford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063