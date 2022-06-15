June 11, 2022

Pictured from left to right (front row): Andrew Felker, Fred DeMoro, Mayor Bill Baird, Hillary Shields, John Lovell. Pictured from left to right (back row): Phyllis Edson, Faith Hodges, Mia Prier, Mayor Pro Tem Beto Lopez

The Lee’s Summit City Council met June 7 to discuss these issues.

MARC 50-Forward Day

City of Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird proclaimed June 10, 2022, as MARC 50-Forward Day, celebrating the collaborative work accomplished over the past 50 years through the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), a non-profit association of city and county governments and the metropolitan planning organization for the bistate Kansas City region. For half a century, local governments in the Kansas City region have come together through MARC to partner on regional initiatives and develop innovative solutions. With a total of nine counties and 119 cities, the City of Lee’s Summit has greatly benefited from working across boundaries on a wide variety of issues, coordinating with diverse disciplines and sectors, including other cities, counties, nonprofit organizations, social services, educational systems and special districts.

Valle Vista Shopping Center Renovation

City Council discussed a conceptual economic development incentive request for the creation of a redevelopment Community Improvement District (CID) was presented for the Valle Vista Shopping Center located at the corner of Missouri 291 Highway and Northeast Chipman Road. The proposed CID would have a 27-year term and collect a 1% sales tax within the boundaries of the district to help finance interior and exterior renovations to the shopping center. The project is estimated to cost over $14 million and the applicant is asking to be approved for $5.7 million in CID reimbursable costs. However, the applicant projects a $2.5 million reimbursement based on net present value. Renovations include roof replacement, HVAC, outdoor patio and pergola creation, and pavement replacement. City Council’s feedback on the applicant’s conceptual presentation was based on reimbursement percentage concerns. The applicant was asked to come back at a later date with clarification on the requested reimbursement numbers.

LS Industrial, LLC

LS Industrial, LLC presented a conceptual economic development incentive request (Chapter 100) which includes sales tax exemption on construction materials and property tax abatement for a proposed development located at the southeast corner of Missouri 291 Highway and Southeast Bailey Road. The incentive request received favorable feedback from City Council.

City Council held a public hearing on a rezoning application (from public mixed-use to planned industrial) and a preliminary development plan for a proposed development on 49.85 acres. The proposed preliminary development plan consists of two “tilt-up” industrial buildings with office areas, warehouse distribution and light industrial production, and a trailer storage lot with over 100 spaces. City Council was unanimous on moving the rezoning application and preliminary development plan to second reading.

The next meeting will be June 14.