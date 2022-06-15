June 15, 2022

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker issued the following statement today with charges related to the threat that closed eastern Jackson County schools this week:

I want to thank Blue Springs police department, Chief Bob Muenz and the FBI for their quick action regarding a threat of a mass shooting. Their handling of this case was thoughtful and professional and I appreciate their partnership.

Their work however only came from an anonymous reporter of the threat. This brave individual deserves everyone’s praise and gratitude for reporting this social media post to law enforcement. This case shows that citizens can make a difference. Taking someone’s threat seriously is the best way to mitigate potential harm.

My ask today is pretty simple – if you see a credible threat, please report it to law enforcement.

School districts are working through stressful times knowing that their main priority is to keep kids safe and they did so today.

Lastly, this is a public announcement of charges but I am intentionally not going to use the suspect’s name or likeness in this statement.

We will carry this case affording him with proper due process but he does not deserve to be made famous for his threat. Likewise I would ask that you consider not using his name or likeness in your reporting of this charge.

We charged him with the single count of making a terroristic threat and asked for a bond to hold him in custody. Further, we have been assured that mental health services will be offered to him while incarcerated.

Charging Document(s)

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded guilty.

Michael Mansur, Director of Communication

Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office