Christine Osgood, 40 of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away June 14, 2022.

Memorial services will be 2:00PM Saturday June 18, 2022 at Langsford Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to services from 1:00 – 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the family in Christine’s memory,

Christine was bore November 9, 1981 in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Lee’s Summit, graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 2000 with Academic honors along with swimming and cross country.

Christine graduated from Penn-Valley with an associate degree and certification in Medical Coding. She was a member of the Lee’s Summit Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and arts. Most of all she loved her family. She will be missed.

Survivors include her husband Charles Osgood, her three daughters Aubriana, Alayna and Aurelia; her parents Bill and Rita Duvall; her sisters Sarah Gilstrape and Mollie Duvall.

Arrangements Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 816-524-3700