April 14, 1989 ~ June 9, 2022

David William Trenchard, 33, of Lee’s Summit, MO went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Funeral services have already been held. Burial was in the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery.

David was born on April 14, 1989 to his parents William and Pamela.

David graduated from Lee’s Summit North High School in 2007.

He enjoyed playing on the boys’ tennis team. David was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. David graduated from Longview Community College in 2009 with an Associate in Arts Degree. He graduated from Columbia College in 2012 with a B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting and Management. David was a member of the First Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit, MO. David loved God with all of his heart. David was a precious son and loved his family very much. He and his sister, Jennifer, were extremely close, and he enjoyed traveling with her on some of her photography trips. David is survived by his mother, Pamela, Lee’s Summit, MO, Uncle Bob Bridge, Independence, MO, Aunt Shirley Bridge, Broomfield, CO, cousins Scott, Megan and Jaxon Ferrier and Blake Bridge of Broomfield, CO. David was preceded in death by his father, William Trenchard and sister, Jennifer Trenchard.

David was a loving and kind young man, and a blessing to so many people. David loved being outdoors, playing sports and enjoyed being around people. He loved being in Boy Scouts, especially going to summer camps in Osceola with his dad. David will be dearly missed.

The family suggest contributions to First Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit Bible Church or Harvester’s.

