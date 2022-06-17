November 12, 1984 ~ June 9, 2022

Jennifer Lynn Trenchard, 37, of Lee’s Summit, MO went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Funeral services have already been held. Burial was in the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery.

Jennifer was born on November 12, 1984 to her parents, William and Pamela.

Jennifer graduated from Lee’s Summit North High School in 2003. She enjoyed playing on the girls’ basketball and tennis teams. Jennifer graduated from John Brown University in 2007 with a B.S. degree in Graphic Design, and she enjoyed playing on the tennis team throughout college. Jennifer was a member of the First Baptist Church Lee’s Summit, MO. Jennifer loved God with all of her heart. She was a professional photographer who was adventurous, and loved to travel all over the world. Her talented photos will be enjoyed for years to come through Getty Images. Jennifer was a precious daughter, and a wonderful big sister to her younger brother, David. She even took David with her on some of her photography trips. Jennifer is survived by her mother, Pamela, Lee’s Summit, MO, Uncle Bob Bridge, Independence, MO, Aunt Shirley Bridge, Broomfield, CO, cousins Scott, Megan and Jaxon Ferrier and Blake Bridge of Broomfield, CO. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, William Trenchard and Brother, David Trenchard.

Jennifer was a beautiful and loving daughter, and a blessing to so many people. Jennifer loved to capture images of God’s beautiful world and people in her photographs. She made many friends around the world. Jennifer will be dearly missed.

The family suggests contributions to First Baptist Church Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit Bible Church or Harvester’s.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063