December 4, 1941 ~ June 12, 2022

Charles “Charlie” Aldon Taylor, 80, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at St. Luke’s East in Lee’s Summit, MO.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on July 7, 2022 from 4:30 – 7:00 PM at Duck Pond Activity Center at Raintree Lake, 111 Cole Younger Dr, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082.

Charles was born December 4, 1941 to Hugh and Pearl (Coffman) Taylor in Hector, AR. He graduated from LSHS in 1960 and obtained his Bachelor’s degree, being a proud graduate of University of Missouri in Columbia. He married the love of his life, Sue Miller, on June 5, 1971.

Throughout his career, he held many different titles starting as a CPA with Arthur Anderson Account Firm in Kansas City, MO; then moving to Durango, CO to work as a CPA at a private practice. He then went to work as a Comptroller at Vendo and Schooley Office Furniture in Kansas City, MO, and moved on to become VP of Finance with R.B. Rice in Lee’s Summit, MO; before ending his career as the CEO and VP of Finance at Green Hills Salads (part of Sara Lee, Inc.) in Joplin, MO.

In his free time, Charlie loved fishing, coaching little league (both baseball and basketball), and gardening. He was also an avid sports fan and a member of the Elks Lodge in Joplin, MO.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron Taylor; and nephew Greg Garrett. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sue; his sons: Brian (Vicki) Taylor and Chris (Jess) Taylor; his favorite grandchildren: Chance, Cole, and Brody Taylor; his sister, Pattie (Steve) Garrett; his nephews: Scott, Robert, and Brad; his niece, Kathy; and his favorite dog buddy, Salvy.