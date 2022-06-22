September 12, 1964 ~ June 17, 2022

Kellie Lea Russell, 57, of Lee’s Summit, MO, Passed away on June 17th, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit on Friday, June 24th, with visitation at 1:00 PM and service at 2:00 PM

Kellie was born to Roberta and Stanley Iverson in Kansas City on September 12, 1964. She grew up in Kansas City and Raytown, MO and graduated from Raytown South High School.

She married Tom Russell in 1982 and they had two children, Anthony and Teresa. Kellie loved animals, especially dogs, and had many canine companions throughout the years.

She owned and operated a dog grooming business for several years. She enjoyed sketching, knitting, and trying different artistic crafts. She loved to spend time out on the lake, any lake, to fish or to relax and spend time with her family. She would dote on her six grandchildren every chance she got. Kellie liked to watch and cheer on the Chiefs during football season. Kellie had a green thumb and loved flowers and gardening. She never failed to have a beautiful display of plants and flowers by her front door that she and neighbors could enjoy.

Kellie was proceeded in death by her parents, Roberta and Stanley Iverson.

She is survived by children Anthony Russell and Teresa Russell (Diego); sister Lorrie Iverson; ex-husband and friend Tom Russell; grandchildren Austin Hickman, Kyndell Scott, Cadence Hickman, Alicia Russell, Sofia Russell, Miquel Russell; aunts, uncle, a host of cousins, and her beloved dog Missy.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063