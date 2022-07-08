December 20, 1991 ~ July 5, 2022

Kelsey Alexandra Abernethy of Kansas City departed this life unexpectedly on July 5, 2022 at the age of 30. Kelsey was a bright light despite the too many losses in her short life and is preceded in death by her sister Ashley Abernethy and her father John Kendall Abernethy.

She is survived by her devoted and loving mother Barb Abernethy. Kelsey was born December 20, 1991 in Overland Park to Barb and Kenny Abernethy. Her arrival was much anticipated by her older sister Ashley who was so excited that she “got a girl.” Kelsey means “fierce” and from the moment of her birth this rang true. A favorite story from her childhood is the time she couldn’t have her sister’s birthday cake a day early and threw herself down on the ground while yelling “the whole world is stupid!” Kelsey is described by her mother as beautiful, and her life and soul will always be a testimony to this description.

Kelsey was born into a large family made even larger with the addition of many close friends. In addition to her father and sister she was preceded in death by her grandparents Raymond Conoyer, Don Abernethy, and Jackie Kollar; and her uncle Paul Abernethy. In addition to her mother she is survived by Barb’s partner Mark Bredemeier; grandparents Dorothy and Bill Killday, Helen Abernethy, and Doug Kollar; aunts and uncles Donna and Ray Hudson, Linda and Tim Wurm, Steve and Joanne Conoyer, and Nancy and Scott Goodwin; cousins Lauren Bristol, Bethie Sue Hudson, Brian and Danny Wurm, Jay and Trevor Conoyer, Montana Wilcox, and Chase Abernethy; too many friends to name; and her favorite companion, Rocky. The family wishes to thank all those that touched Kelsey’s life and especially her dear friends who will serve as pallbearers.

Kelsey is described by those closest to her as larger than life, and a person who lights up the room. She was both independent and empathetic, strong yet sensitive, and a deeply loyal friend and daughter. She was her grandpa’s favorite, she made midnight mass a party, and her favorite Christmas tradition was to sing ‘Mary Did You Know?’ operatically. She loved embarrassing her mom at Chief’s games and for many years was a constant presence in downtown Lee’s Summit. Kelsey loved to travel and some of her favorite memories were left in Mexico. No one was as funny as Kelsey who had the gift of bringing laughter to everyone she was with. Kelsey was bold, hilarious, sarcastic and honest – occasionally brutally honest, but she would always follow her truth with a smile and a “JUST KIDDING!”

Kelsey was a graduate of Lee’s Summit High School, attended UMKC, and achieved a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Despite her degree her favorite job was at Stuey McBrew’s which became her second family, and she also loved the time she spent working at Hickory Pit (in Kelsey’s words – RIP Hick Pit).

While the loss of Kelsey is unfathomable, we can only imagine the reunion Kelsey is having with her father and sister. Kelsey will be missed by so many but the impact she made on so many others will live forever. The love and laughter Kelsey brought to everyone’s life for the last 30 years will always outshine the torment of her death.

Visitation will be held Monday July 11th, 2022 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, preceded by a rosary at 4:30 pm. A Celebration of Life Service for Kelsey will be held at St. Margaret’s of Scotland in Lee’s Summit at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022; burial will take place following the service at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery where Kelsey will be laid to rest with her sister Ashley and with the ashes of her father Kenny.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ashley’s Purple Star Foundation, a family charity near to Kelsey’s heart or carlscause.org. Oh snap, Kelsey’s obituary is complete, hopefully with a laugh she would want everyone she loved to have.

“Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:22.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, Missouri