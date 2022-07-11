May 23, 1942 ~ July 6, 2022

Gail Reed Ratliff, 80, of Greenwood, Missouri, was born, May 23, 1942, in Brimson, Missouri, the son of Lester Ralph and Glayds Eileen (Gibson) Ratliff. He departed this life, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Missouri surrounded with love and family.

Gail was a 1960 Trenton High School graduate. After completing an apprenticeship, he became a journeyman with the Sheet Metal Worker’s Union Local #2 in Kansas City, Missouri.

On February 1, 1964, he was united in marriage to Tana Lee Ogle in Spickard, Missouri.

Gail was employed as a Union Local #2 Sheet Metal Worker. He and Tana also owned and operated Greenwood Heating & Cooling Company until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the Melbourne Baptist Church in Gilman City. He raised and trained Quarter Horses and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He liked hunting deer, quail, and turkey. He loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed going to all their various extracurricular activities. He was the family jokester and was a kid at heart.

Gail was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Bonnie Besch.

He is survived by his wife, Tana of Greenwood; three children, Shawna (and Jim) Peacock of Greenwood, Brent (and Linda) Ratliff of Greenwood, and Lesley (and Matt) Noland of Pleasant Hill; five grandchildren, Will Peacock, Natalie Peacock, Brooks Ratliff, Reed Noland, and Piper Noland; four step grandchildren, Amanda, Aaron (and Melissa), Amber, and Alex; three step-great grandchildren, Lane, Lennon, and Holden; one sister, Donna Orndorff of Bethany, Missouri; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the funeral home.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Edinburg Cemetery in Trenton, Missouri. Casket bearers are Brooks Ratliff, Will Peacock, Reed Noland, Adrian Cox, Dustin Cox, and Jeff Goin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550