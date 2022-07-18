Carl was 74 and passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Carl was born July 15, 1947 in Kansas City, KS the son of M. G. “Andy” Anderson and Mary Martha (Peresko) Anderson. He graduated from Holden High School. He served in the U. S. Navy.

Carl married Loretta Sue Pickens in October of 1966 in Holden and they resided in Holden.

He married Carol Marie Williams on November 1, 1986 in Pleasant Hill, MO and the couple made their home in Lee’s Summit. Carl was employed at General Motors in several capacities through the years.

He loved working on cars and small engines. He also enjoyed kart racing, demolition derbies and drag racing in years past. Carl played on numerous softball teams, one being named “Brothers & Others.”

Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Carol; four sons: Anthony Thomas Anderson of Albuquerque, NM; Michael Paul Anderson of San Antonio, TX; Joseph Edward Anderson (Katrina) of Lee’s Summit, MO and Billy Jay Barker (Sheri) of Lithia, FL; two daughters: Linda Carole Dickson (Leonard) of Kansas City, MO and Wendy Jo Donlan of Pleasant Hill, MO; two sisters: Liz Brown (Donald) of Holden, MO and Teresa Anderson of Pleasant Hill, MO; six brothers: Ernie Anderson of Pleasant Hill, MO; Gerry Anderson of Raymore, MO; Mark Anderson (Chris) of Peculiar, MO; Melvin E. Anderson of Cameron, MO; Eric Anderson (Debbie) of Holden, MO and Vince Anderson of Pleasant Hill, MO; brother-in-law: Judd Boyer of Centerview, MO; eight grandchildren: Tyler James Donlan, Carly Grace Barker, Lindsey Marie Donlan, Kaiden Joseph Anderson, Rylie Kate Barker, Kenly Hayes Barker, Haven Loree Anderson and Linnaea Elizabeth Anderson and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Jenny Boyer and Marsha Miller and brother: John Anderson.

There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Wednesday, July 20th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden.

Memorial: Contributions may be left to Catholic Charities in care of the chapel.

Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net