May 12, 1932 ~ July 16, 2022

Joan M. Coufal, 90 years, of Lincoln, NE formerly Fremont, NE passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Old Cheney Rehabilitation in Lincoln.

Joan was born on May 12, 1932 to Harold and Louise (Hansen) David in Sheridan, WY. Joan was a 1950 graduate of Benson High School in Omaha, NE. On June 7, 1952, Joan married Leonard F. Coufal. The couple lived in Irvington and Colorado Springs while Len was in the service. They farmed in Kennard, NE for a time. Joan and Len moved to Fremont where they owned and operated Buds Liquor and J’s Photo.

Joan was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughter organization.

She is survived by her children, Jeannine (Kenneth) Stier of Omaha, Scott (Kathy) Coufal of Kennard, Craig Coufal of Fremont, John (Anna) Coufal of Kansas City, MO, and Joani (David) Kleensang of Scottsbluff; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sisters, Jean Jensen, Joyce Breunig, and Janet (Jim) Christensen all of Omaha; and special friend, Robert Ganley of Rapid City, SD.

She was preceded by her husband; parents; brothers, Jack David and Robert David; brothers-in-law, Robert A. Jensen and Jerome Breunig; and many aunts, uncles, and dear friends.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the Mass.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

