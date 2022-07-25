July 29, 1935 ~ July 24, 2022

Donald “Don” Eugene Finnell, 86, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 under the care of hospice surrounded by his loved ones.

Don was born on July 29, 1935 to parents Austin and Elizabeth (Crillly) Finnell in Kansas City, MO. He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960 and was stationed in Munich, Germany. He later worked for H.D. Lee VF Corp as a Customer Service Manager for 36 years. He was a long-time member and deacon at Connection Point Church in Raytown, MO.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ethel Finnell (Bradley) and brothers Keith and Robert, “Bud”.

He is survived by his daughter Debra Wilkinson (Joe), his son Steve Finnell, and his grandchildren Austin, Katelyn, Jillian, Logan, and Ellison.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063